These are the leading stories in local newspapers on Monday.

Both Times of Malta and The Malta Independent lead with a report about the launch of the COVID-19 vaccination programme in Malta.

The Times of Malta also refers to comments by Rachel Grech, a staff nurse at

the Infectious Diseases Unit at Mater Dei Hospital who also became the first Maltese person to get vaccinated. She is urging people to get vaccinated.

The Malta Independent meanwhile reports that l-Istrina - the annual charity marathon in aid of the Malta Community Chest Fund Foundation, raised €6.5 million on Saturday.

L-Orizzont publishes an interview with a pharmacist who says that while it will take some time for life to get back to normal, the new vaccine offers a ray of hope.

In-Nazzjon quotes PN leader Bernard Grech who on Sunday said that the sense of normality in Malta lasted only from Christmas to Boxing day. Grech was referring to a Sunday Times of Malta article reporting on how the police are awaiting Prime Minister Robert Abela’s approval to unlock what one source described as a “pandora’s box of sensitive information” contained within tax chief Marvin Gaerty’s government phone.