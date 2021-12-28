These are the leading stories in local newspapers this Tuesday.

Times of Malta leads with news that Clifton Grima is to be sworn in as education minister on Wednesday, taking over that role from Justyne Caruana.

The newspaper also gives prominence to a testimonial by actor Toni Busuttil, who describes the torrid state of affairs at Mount Carmel Hospital, saying the facility hurt rather than helped his mental state.

The Malta Independent also leads with Grima’s appointment, with the secondary story focusing on Monday’s COVID-19 cases.

L-Orizzont leads with a message from the newly-promoted minister, Grima, in which he said that it was “crucial” that children are able to attend school physically.

The newspaper also marks 44 years since the murder of Karin Grech – a crime that remains unsolved to this day.

In-Nazzjon focuses on the PN’s reaction to Grima’s appointment. The party said that the appointment does not close the chapter on the scandal that forced Justyne Caruana to resign.

The paper also focuses on controversies that Grima has been involved in, most notably NAO concerns on money spent on a shooting range in Ta’ Kandja.