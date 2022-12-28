The following are the main stories in Wednesday’s newspapers.

Times of Malta leads with a call for justice from the mother of Jean Paul Sofia, a 20-year-old who died in a construction collapse earlier this December.

In another story, it says patients had to be wheeled past the source of a fire at Gozo General Hospital on Christmas Day because a fire exit on one of the wards was shut off.

The Malta Independent says an average of 394 births per month were registered in 2022.

L-Orizzont speaks about Ukraine with an elderly man who was in the British navy.

In-Nazzjon leads with the hurdles being faced by a Maltese couple who embarked upon and won the right to adopt a child from India.