The following are the main stories in Wednesday’s newspapers.
Times of Malta leads with a call for justice from the mother of Jean Paul Sofia, a 20-year-old who died in a construction collapse earlier this December.
In another story, it says patients had to be wheeled past the source of a fire at Gozo General Hospital on Christmas Day because a fire exit on one of the wards was shut off.
The Malta Independent says an average of 394 births per month were registered in 2022.
L-Orizzont speaks about Ukraine with an elderly man who was in the British navy.
In-Nazzjon leads with the hurdles being faced by a Maltese couple who embarked upon and won the right to adopt a child from India.
