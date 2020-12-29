The following are the main stories in Tuesday’s newspapers.

Times of Malta says Prime Minister Robert Abela has insisted that he had not discussed the PN leader’s tax affairs with tax chief Marvin Gaerty but had only handed him information that Bernard Grech had not paid his taxes. In another story, the newspaper says the closure of bars and clubs is expected to be extended past January 1.

The Malta Independent says COVID-19 took its toll on restaurants over Christmas.

L-Orizzont says employees in 200 companies are still working at reduced conditions.

In-Nazzjon says another five elderly ended up victims of the pandemic overnight.