These are the leading stories in local newspapers this Wednesday.

Times of Malta leads with news that between 20,000 and 30,000 people are stuck indoors due to mandatory quarantine.

The newspaper also gives prominence to an investigation by workplace safety inspectors into an incident at a Marsa factory that cost a migrant worker his life.

The Malta Independent leads with a report on the record number of nearly 1,300 confirmed new COVID-19 cases.

L-Orizzont leads with comments from minister Owen Bonnici and Julia Farrugia Portelli dismissing racist remarks made on social media after it turned out that an unknown man who had died at hospital was in fact a migrant worker who fell at a construction site.

In-Nazzjon focuses on the PN’s call for a coherent plan to fight the pandemic in the long run. It also pays tribute to Karin Grech and cardiologist Albert Fenech in two separate reports on its front page.