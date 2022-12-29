The following are the main stories in Thursday’s newspapers.

Times of Malta says Karin Grech’s family has not been contacted by the inquiring magistrate for at least five years, the brother of the murdered teenager charged on Wednesday, questioning whether an inquiry was going on at all.

In another story, the newspaper says a mother-of-two has expressed her frustration after the health authorities failed to explain why they denied her an expensive course of treatment for her rare autoimmune disease.

The Malta Independent quotes the aquaculture CEO saying during a site visit that a tuna plant equipped with very advanced technology will manage air emissions.

L-Orizzont also leads with the same site visit quoting the CEO saying that the smells generated by the plant are being controlled.

In-Nazzjon insists that essential medicine is out of stock and the government is not offering recipients any peace of mind.