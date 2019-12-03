The following are the main stories in Tuesday’s newspapers.

Times of Malta says a letter found by the police during searches of murder suspect Yorgen Fenech’s Portomaso property implicated both the millionaire business magnate and the prime minister’s former chief of staff Keith Schembri in the assassination of Daphne Caruana Galizia.

L-Orizzont quotes Prime Minister Joseph Muscat saying that the Daphne Caruana Galizia murder could only be solved with the help of the FBI.

The Malta Independent says the Nationalist Party will not participate in parliamentary work for as long as Joseph Muscat remained Prime Minister.

In-Nazzjon leads with a similar story saying the Opposition walks out of Parliament and will not return for as long as Dr Muscat remained Prime Minister.