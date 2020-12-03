The following are the main stories in Thursday’s newspapers.

Times of Malta leads with a story about the 30-year jail sentence given to Jelle Rijpma, the man who admitted murdering Shannon Mak, an ex-girlfriend. In another story, the newspaper says former Prime Minister Joseph Muscat will cooperate with the public inquiry into the assassination of journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia after he was summoned to appear on Friday.

The Malta Independent also leads with the sentencing of Jelle Rijpma. It also reports how the Chamber of Small and Medium Enterprises is trying to negotiate government assistance for bars and clubs still closed due to COVID-19.

L-Orizzont leads with a story on the imprisonment of one of the hijackers of an Afriqiyah Airlines Airbus 320 to Malta in 2016.

In-Nazzjon says Prime Minister Robert Abela should demand the resignation of Minister Ian Borg after testimony he gave in court was found lacking in credibility.