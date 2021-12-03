The following are the top stories in Malta's newspapers on Friday.

Times of Malta leads its front page with a report on how four people are to be charged in connection with an incident where onlookers taunted a man to jump from a bastion wall in Valletta.

Earlier this month, the paper revealed how a group of people jeered at the man in crisis before he was brought to safety. Police are now set to make arraignments in court over the matter.

It also reports on a VAT gap analysis by the European Commission which found how Malta lost an estimated €287 million of VAT revenues in 2019.

The country’s VAT gap increase was the highest in the EU at 5.4 percentage points when compared to 2018.

The Malta Independent leads with comments by public health chief Charmaine Gauci who says information on the COVID-19 booster shot will soon be included in vaccine certificates.

In-Nazzjon gives special attention to Opposition leader Bernard Grech praising MEP David Casa for being put in charge of a €70million social fund to tackle climate change.

L-orizzont leads with comments by the General Workers’ Union welcoming the findings of a National Audit Office review of the operations at Corradino Correctional Facility.