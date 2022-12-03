These are the leading stories in local newspapers this Saturday.

Times of Malta leads with news that Robert Abela has told his MPs that proposed abortion law changes will be tweaked in the coming weeks, after pushback from confused constituents.

The newspaper also gives prominence to a court decision to uphold a temporary injunction requested by the government against a nurses’ union directive. The injunction means elderly patients can be transferred from Mater Dei Hospital to vacant beds at the St Vincent de Paul care home.

The Malta Independent gives prominence to a statement by bishops calling for lawmakers to reject abortion law changes because human life is more valuable ‘than somebody’s health’. The newspaper also reports the injunction against the MUMN directive with prominence.

L-Orizzont dedicates its main story to the collapse of a road in St Paul’s Bay that residents say has been a long time coming. It was the second such incident in three years, they say.

In-Nazzjon leads with a warning from former president Marie-Louise Coleiro Preca that abortion law changes “will lead to babies being sacrificed.” The newspaper also reports on a PN event celebrating the late Robert Arrigo, a party MP who also served as its deputy leader.