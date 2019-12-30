These are the leading stories in local newspapers this Monday.



Times of Malta reports that a further 19 non-EU children are facing ‘eviction’ from Malta because their parents do not earn enough money to qualify under Identity Malta rules.



A second story reports on the business community’s expectations that the leisure industry will pick up in the run-up to New Year’s Eve celebrations.



The Malta Independent reports that Malta will be paying more for its gas than the international market price following a drop in gas prices, due to its deal with Socar.



The newspaper also reports that Yorgen Fenech’s brother and uncle have not yet been spoken to by police.



L-Orizzont leads with news that a Mellieħa man died after being hit by a taxi close to the airport and also gives prominence to the Prime Minister’s words on Sunday that he always acted correctly in the Daphne Caruana Galizia muder investigation.



In-Nazzjon reports on a Nationalist Party statement in which it accused the prime minister of looking after his own interests rather than those of the country.