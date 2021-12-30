The following are the top stories in Malta's newspapers on Thursday.

Times of Malta leads with news that people who test positive for COVID-19 will only have to quarantine for 10 days as of Monday provided that they have received a booster vaccine dose and have not had symptoms for three days.

Separately the newspaper also reports that Nationalist MP David Thake’scompany owes some €270,000in unpaid VAT dues and is set to sign a repayment plan with the authorities.

The Malta Independent also leads with news about the new quarantine measures, while reporting on a new record of daily COVID cases.

Apart from the COVID record, set on Wednesday, In-Nazzjon meanwhile refers to negative feedback about the children's vaccination campaign.

L-orizzont leads its front page with a report on how €653million have been distributed in COVID wage supplements.