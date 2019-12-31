The following are the main stories in Tuesday’s newspapers.

Times of Malta quotes Enemalta saying that the interconnector from Sicily is out of action due to severe damage and it could take a long time for power to be restored through this link. In another story, it says Prospero Grech, the Augustinian scholar who became only the second Maltese cardinal in history, has died in Rome, aged 94.

The Malta Independent says there were 1,054 successful applicants for a Maltese passport up to the end of June.

L-Orizzont says Syrians were being paid between $2,000 and $2,500 to fight in Libya.

In-Nazzjon says the frequent electricity cuts were leaving an impact on families and businesses.