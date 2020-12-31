The following are the main stories in Thursday’s newspapers.

Times of Malta says three cases of the more contagious variant of the novel coronavirus have been found in Malta. In another story, the newspaper says Labour Party insiders are concerned about two of the candidates in the running to replace former finance minister Edward Scicluna, who resigned his parliamentary seat on Wednesday.

The Malta Independent quotes the Gozo Tourism Association saying that although demand for tourism accommodation in Gozo by the Maltese is high, the economic effects of COVID-19 are still felt.

L-Orizzont says there are no COVID-19 cases at the prisons.

In-Nazzjon says the Labour Party does not want Jeffrey Pullicino Orlando to take the parliamentary seat vacated by Edward Scicluna.