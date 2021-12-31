The following are the top stories in Malta's newspapers on Friday.

Times of Malta leads with news that the hospitality industry is bracing itself for what threatens to be the most challenging New Year's Eve ever.

Separately the newspaper also reports that a shortage of staff could result in the closure of some pharmacies across the islands.

The Malta Independent reports students at university will soon find out whether they will be sitting for their upcoming exams in person or online as concern over the spread of COVID-19 grows. The newspaper also reports that former prison chief Alex Dalli will be Malta's envoy to Libya on home affairs and security.

MaltaToday's front page is taken up entirely by an image of a vaccine vial as 2021 is dubbed the year of the new normal.

Apart from the COVID-19 record, set on Thursday, In-Nazzjon meanwhile says the country's debt is going up because of the government's incompetence.

L-orizzont leads its front page with a report on how life expectancy in Malta has decreased by three months.