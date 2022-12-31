These are the leading stories in local newspapers this Saturday.

Times of Malta reports that multiple medicines are out of stock, with a pharmaceutical shortage going beyond antibiotics.

The newspaper also writes that Malta does not plan to test incoming travellers from China for COVID-19 “for now”.

The Malta Independent recalls when late Brazilian football legend Pele came to Malta to give a training session. The newspaper also gives prominence to an appeal against a court ruling filed by Yorgen Fenech.

L-Orizzont quotes Tourism Minister Clayton Bartolo saying that he expects Malta to top its record of 2.2 million incoming visitors.

The newspaper also reports that it appears nobody has been fooled by scam emails purporting to be sent by the Malta Police Force.

In-Nazzjon leads with a Nationalist Party call for the government to claw back €65,000 in payments to now-former MFSA CEO Joseph Gavin, due to him through March 2023. The money is reportedly for Gavin to provide ‘advisory services’ and a handover to his successor.