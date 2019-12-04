The following are the main stories in Wednesday’s newspapers.

Times of Malta says a delegation of MEPs emerged from a meeting with the Prime Minister on Tuesday morning unconvinced by his explanations surrounding the investigation into the murder of Daphne Caruana Galizia. The newspaper also reports that Yorgen Fenech, the suspected mastermind in the murder, has again insisted on being granted a presidential pardon, while claiming that former chief of staff Keith Schembri prevented him from saying all that he knew to the police.

Malta Today says that cabinet ministers were raged at Mr Schembri’s involvement in the murder and that he was not given a thorough interrogation by the police.

The Malta Independent says the Prime Minister continued to text Mr Fenech after his consulting the Malta Secret Service.

L-Orizzont says Mr Schembri has categorically denied passing on documents to Mr Fenech.

In-Nazzjon calls for the immediate investigation of Mr Schembri.