These are the leading stories making headlines in local newspapers this Saturday.

Times of Malta reports that a telemedicine service set up during the pandemic to allow patients to remotely connect with a primary healthcare doctor has been used more than 200,000 times.

The newspaper also reports on the dramatic police chase that led to the arrest of a criminal suspect who was hiding in a Mellieħa woodland.

The Malta Independent dedicates its entire front page to that police chase, which it notes lasted six hours.

L-Orizzont also leads with the capture of the man hidden inside Miżieb, with the newspaper also giving prominence to a ruling in the Gozo courts which found that subjecting a child to a DNA test is not a breach of their rights, as every child has the right to know who their father is.

In-Nazzjon leads with a PN initiative to open up their headquarters to the public for a Christmas activity. The newspaper also reports on a nurses’ union push to urge the president not to sign a cannabis reform bill into law.