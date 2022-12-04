The following are the main stories in Sunday’s newspapers.
The Sunday Times of Malta says a legal loophole has forced a couple to register their child under the woman’s abusive ex.
In another story, the newspaper reports on the construction site accident that resulted in the death of a 20-year-old. Five other workers were also injured.
The Malta Independent on Sunday says a former chief justice believes an overhaul of criminal court procedures should be considered. In a second story the newspaper quotes anti-abortion activists saying abortion should not be confused with psychiatric treatment.
Malta Today says Finance Minister Clyde Caruana has given pilots a take-it-or leave-it package while in a second story it says Labour has a poll dip as the Nationalist Party reverses losses.
Illum says the "system has failed" in reference to the latest femicide case.
It-Torċa leads with a report on the construction site accident and in a second piece says the country needs to address widespread misogyny or women will keep suffering.
Il-Mument says Labour does not have an electoral mandate to introduce abortion while also reporting on the construction site accident.
