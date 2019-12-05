The following are the main stories in Thursday’s newspapers.

Times of Malta says the Daphne Caruana Galizia assassination middleman testified in court on Wednesday detailing how he had been directed by Yorgen Fenech to commission the hit with the words “get on with it. I want to kill Daphne”. The newspaper also reports that according to the middleman in the assassination plot, a former member of Prime Minister Joseph Muscat’s security detail had tried to pass on a message to the men accused of murdering Ms Caruana Galizia.

The Malta Independent quotes middleman Melvin Theuma saying that Mr Fenech had warned him about the police raid.

In-Nazzjon says that Rabat mayor Sandro Craus and a former member of the of the Prime Minister’s security detail were mentioned in the middleman’s testimony.

L-Orizzont quotes Mr Theuma saying that Ms Caruana Galizia’s murder was masterminded by Mr Fenech.