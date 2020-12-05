Joseph Muscat’s testimony at a public inquiry into the murder of Daphne Caruana Galizia dominates the front pages of newspapers this Saturday.

Times of Malta splashes with a photo of a masked Muscat leaving court and quotes the prime minister’s remark that “my time was up the minute Daphne was killed”.

The Malta Independent leads with a photo of the former prime minister entering court and highlights his insistence while under oath that there was “no kitchen cabinet” which led his government from the sidelines.

In-Nazzjon reports Muscat’s claim that he resigned because his chief of staff, Keith Schembri, had been arrested.

The newspaper also reports that Malta had started its path towards EU membership on this day 50 years ago.

L-Orizzont focuses on Muscat’s lambasting of the public inquiry as a “political exercise”.

The newspaper also gives prominence to news that sea rescue NGO MOAS is joining forces with Sea-Eye to resume rescue missions in the Mediterranean sea.