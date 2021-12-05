The following are the top stories in Malta's Sunday newspapers.

The Sunday Times of Malta reports that dozens of farmers are being threatened with eviction from Marsaxlokk land that their families have tilled for generations. It also reports that minister Konrad Mizzi obtained cabinet approval to sign a “secret” agreement triggering a €100 million government pay-out to Steward Healthcare if a court or other authority strikes down the hospitals’ contracts.

MaltaToday says support for the Labour Party is the highest that it has been this year at 45.9%, or a majority of 45,000 votes. It also says a spike in supply chain prices has raised scary prospects of a 2022 economic upheaval.

The Malta Independent quotes the commissioner for children warning that the new cannabis law will give children easier access to the drug. It also reports that according to the FIAU deputy director, Malta is on the right track to get off the greylist of financial jurisdictions.

It-Torċa says the government is against changing the composition of the parliamentary Standards Committee, something suggested by the Opposition last week. It also says that the voluntary sector will be given the resources to strengthen itself.

Il-Mument quotes Opposition leader Bernard Grech who insisted that he wants Parliament to really be the highest institution in the country, and the most respected. It also says that the prime minister's stubbornness has put the President in a difficult position as he faces pressure not to sign the law to regulate Cannabis use when it is approved by parliament.

KullĦadd says family savings are at a record high. It also says drug abuse at the prisons is down by 94%.

Illum reports that the government has abruptly stopped child adoptions from Ghana, to the dismay of 12 families.