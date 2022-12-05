The following are the top stories in Malta's newspapers on Monday.

Times of Malta and the Malta Independent lead with the protest held on Sunday in Valletta against a bill seen as introducing abortion. They also report how a missing worker was found dead in the rubble of a collapsed building in Corradino early on Saturday.

In-Nazzjon also leads with a picture of Sunday's protest under the headline 'No to abortion'. It also separately reports remarks by PN leader Bernard Grech that the PN is a force for life.

L-orizzont is the only newspaper that does not refer to the abortion protest in its front page. Instead, it says the prime minister is determined to continue to work for the truth. It also places a focus on JeanPaul Sofia, the young worker killed in the building collapse in Corradino on Saturday.