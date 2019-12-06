The following are the main stories in Friday’s newspapers.

Times of Malta reports that the alleged mastermind in the murder of Daphne Caruana Galizia claimed on Thursday that the Prime Minister’s former chief of staff, Keith Schembri, used to constantly feed him key details he had obtained through his close relationship with leading investigator Keith Arnaud. In another story, the newspaper says MEP Miriam Dalli has declared she will not contest the Labour Party leadership election to succeed Joseph Muscat.

The Malta Independent says alleged murder mastermind Yorgen Fenech told the court that Mr Schembri always kept him informed of progress in the investigation.

L-Orizzont reports that Mr Fenech has alleged that Inspector Arnaud has a conflict of interest.

In-Nazzjon reports Nationalist Party leader Adrian Delia saying that political murders always took place when Labour was in government.