The following are the top stories in Malta's newspapers on Sunday.

The Sunday Times of Malta reports that Police are edging closer to prosecutions following lengthy investigations into money-laundering allegations at the now defunct Pilatus Bank.

It also reports that More than half the population thinks road traffic is a “big problem” that impacts their quality of life, according to a new study published by the University of Malta.

MaltaToday says it was a lawyer who set up Vince Muscat's family to speak to Joseph Muscat during Christmas greetings in 2018. Vince Muscat is one of three men accused of murdering Daphne Caruana Galizia and he has been reportedly seeking a pardon in exchange for information. The former prime minister revealed the incident during court testimony on Friday. The newspaper also reports that according to its survey, political support in Gozo had swung to Robert Abela as Bernard Grech hits a low point.

The Malta Independent on Sunday quotes new finance minister Clyde Caruana as saying that stagnated salaries for low-income workers are not on.

Il-Mument says the prime minister's inaction against Transport Minister Ian Borg after court indications that the minister tried to take advantage of a vulnerable man showed his weakness.

It-Torċa says the GWU has been called to protect the interests of workers sacked by Netnet.

Illum asks why Joseph Muscat retained Keith Schembri as chief of staff when he knew he had business links with Yorgen Fenech, the chief suspect in the Daphne Caruana Galizia murder.