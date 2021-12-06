The following are the top stories in Malta's newspapers on Sunday.

Times of Malta reports that hundreds of contraventions issued to politicians, their aides, business people and former top LESA officials in the last five years were wiped from the agency’s systems. It also reports that a man accused of causing grievous injury was set free after paperwork meant from the courts to the Justice Ministry and then on to the Office of the President was not returned to the courts.

The Malta Independent says a corporate services provider was fined €22,500 for overlooking a client's alleged tax evasion and fuel smuggling. It also reports that Marsakala school students use paper boats to speak against the yacht marina earmarked for the locality's bay.

In-Nazzjon quotes Opposition leader Bernard Grech saying all need to continue to work for true democracy and freedom. He was marking the 35th anniversary of the murder of Raymond Caruana in the PN club in Gudja. The newspaper also says a walk in favour of life was held in Valletta on Sunday.

L-orizzont reports that child adoptions from Ghana have been stopped because of child trafficking in that country. The newspaper also reports on a littering problem in the St Paul's Bay area and calls for stricter law enforcement.