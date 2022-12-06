The following are the top stories in Malta's newspapers on Tuesday.

Most of the newspapers feature the fatal stabbing of a Romanian man in Paceville on Monday afternoon on their front page.

In other stories, Times of Malta reports that a man accused of hiring hitmen to attack his father-in-law is behind the building which collapsed in Corradino on Saturday. It also reports that vulnerable people, particularly the elderly, are losing money under the bottle return scheme since they cannot return the bottles.

The Malta Independent quotes the prime minister saying the government is open to changing the wording of the bill on termination of pregnancies in certain circumstances, as long as the principles of the bill are preserved.

In-Nazzjon says the PN has insisted that the people should be reimbursed all the money taken from them in overcharging of water and electricity bills. It also says the prime minister remains stubborn in wanting to introduce abortion. The newspaper also quotes former president Marie-Louise Coleiro Preca saying she cannot be an activist for the dignity of children if they are not given the chance to be born.

L-orizzont says the principles of protecting the mother's life and health in the bill on termination of pregnancies are non-negotiable. The newspaper also gives prominence to works on a new campus for the Institute of Tourism Studies in Smart City. The plans were originally revealed when the project was granted a permit in August.