These are the leading stories in local newspapers this Saturday.

Times of Malta focuses on the start of the Labour Party’s leadership race, with deputy Prime Minister Chris Fearne scooping up the backing of many cabinet colleagues within hours of announcing his intention to contest.

The newspaper also gives prominence to SME owners warning about a dramatic dip in business over the past two weeks, with a GRTU survey finding that business across the country has been badly hit by the ongoing political crisis.

The Malta Independent highlights Peter Caruana Galizia’s sense that the Electrogas contract led to his wife’s death. Dr Caruana Galizia shared that view while testifying to a public inquiry tasked with looking into Daphne Caruana Galizia’s murder.



In-Nazzjon reports on PN leader Adrian Delia’s meeting with social partners of the MCESD and on testimony provided by Peter and Matthew Caruana Galizia to the public Caruana Galizia inquiry.



L-Orizzont highlights Chris Fearne’s Labour leadership bid and his pledge to “clean Malta’s name of every stain”.