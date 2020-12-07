The following are the top stories in Malta's newspapers on Monday.

Times of Malta reports that the Malta police are to start using bodycams next year.

Times of Malta, The Malta Independent and l-orizzont also report that the government is to announce its COVID-19 vaccine rollout strategy on Monday.

In other stories, The Malta Independent says it is still too early to assess the impact of COVID-19 on the early school leaving rate.

l-orizzont carries an interview with the Commissioner for animal welfare, and an account by a COVID-19 patient.

In-Nazzjon leads with comments by Opposition leader Bernard Grech that the PN wants a reform in the laws on domestic violence and divorce, especially in the area of child maintenance. It also reports that the PN raised 324,450 in a fund-raiser on Sunday.