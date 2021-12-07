The following are the top stories in Malta's newspapers on Tuesday:

Times of Malta reports how concerns about the Omicron variant of COVID-19 has fueled take-up of the booster jab. It also reports how the National Audit Office could not conclude a probe into the first round of COVID-19 vouchers, which cost the government €45 million, because data was missing or incomplete.

The Malta Independent says minister Owen Bonnici has insisted the cannabis law regulates use of the drug and fines offenders. It also says the PN is seeking the repeal of a legal notice which empowers the director-general of the courts to remove judgements online.

l-orizzont leads with calls for workers on digital platforms to enjoy the same pay and conditions as offline workers.

In-Nazzjon leads with PN proposals to strengthen the sector of voluntary work.