The following are the top stories in Malta's newspapers on Wednesday.

Times of Malta reports that a senior Lands Authority official who has faced accusations of human trafficking is linked to the fatal Corradino building collapse.

Times of Malta and The Malta Independent also report remarks by the head of the doctors' union that the current bill allowing the termination of pregnancies in certain circumstances will cause more problems for doctors.

In-Nazzjon says the PN will proceed with a class action to seek a court order for the government to reimburse consumers for overpaid water and electricity bills going bwck to 2014.

L-orizzont quotes the justice minister saying artificial intelligence will be involved in various aspects of the judicial process.

L-orizzont and In-Nazzjon also report that the police have made three arrests in connection with Monday's murder in St Julian's. Times of Malta reports how the victim was linked to murder in Romania.