The following are the main stories in Sunday’s newspapers.

The Sunday Times of Malta says Joseph Muscat was planning to step down as prime minister by next weekend before MP Robert Abela announced on Saturday he intended to contest the party leadership. In another story, the newspaper quotes Chris Fearne, the deputy Prime Minister, saying the police should not expect to get direction, let alone “benediction” from the prime minister.

The Malta Independent on Sunday says law enforcement agencies have joined forces in the investigation of the Prime Minister’s former chief of staff Keith Schembri.

Malta Today conducts a survey in which the people agree that Prime Minister Joseph Muscat must go.

Illum speaks to the Prime Minister’s head of customer care Sandro Craus who says he felt he had been used in Daphne Caruana Galizia’s murder middleman Melvin Theuma phantom job affair as he did not have the power to give jobs or sign contracts.

Kullħadd says thousands of Labour Party member can choose the new leader.

It-Torċa says Robert Abela will be contesting the PL leadership election.

Il-Mument leads with the Nationalist Party’s good governance proposals presented by party leader Adrian Delia on Saturday.