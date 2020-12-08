Details about Malta’s COVID-19 vaccination strategy, revealed in parliament on Monday, dominate the front pages of Tuesday’s local newspapers.

Times of Malta reports that the strategy will first target healthcare workers and over 85s and provides details of the plan unveiled by Health Minister Chris Fearne.

The newspaper also gives prominence to Prime Minister Robert Abela saying that he believes an inquiry into Daphne Caruana Galizia’s murder should wrap up its work by next week.

The Malta Independent reports in its main story of the day that the Animal Welfare Ministry has claimed that original draft of proposed zoo regulations was published by mistake.

The newspaper also provides details of Malta’s vaccine strategy, saying front liners, care home residents and staff will be vaccinated in January.

L-Orizzont focuses on Fearne’s pledge that Malta has secured 1.6 million vaccine doses in all through its membership in an EU joint procurement mechanism.

In-Nazzjon reports on the PN’s push for the Electrogas power station deal to be debated in a parliamentary committee this week. The newspaper says prime minister Abela is complicit in hiding the excesses of the Muscat years.

The newspaper splashes a photo of cardinal Mario Grech paying a courtesy visit to PN leader Bernard Grech on its front page.