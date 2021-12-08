The following are the top stories in Mata's newspapers on Wednesday.

Times of Malta reports that the Valletta and Victoria local councils are in dire financial straits, the National Audit Office (NAO) has found. It also reports that the police are investing a claim that people in Malta are buying vaccine passports from a doctor for €500 each.

The Malta Independent quotes the environment commissioner as saying the correct procedure was not followed for road works in Dingli.

Malta Today highlights fears by the family of murdered journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia that EU funds for a gas pipeline to the Delimara power station would benefit the owners of that corrupt project.

l-orizzont reports that 98% of cases concluded by the Ombudsman showed that the civil service acted correctly. It also reports how a graphic designer was summarily dismissed after nine years of service, because of a medical condition.

In-Nazzjon gives prominence to calls for a petition by 53 organisations against the cannabis bill to be discussed in parliament.