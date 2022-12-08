The following are the top stories in Malta's newspapers on Thursday, a public holiday in Malta.

Times of Malta reports that two brothers were late on Wednesday charged with the fatal stabbing of a man who holds UK-Romanian citizenship. The stabbing took place in St Julian's.

The newspaper also reports that Finance Minister Clyde Caruana is set to inform Air Malta cabin crew of his cost-costing plans. It follows plans for pilots to accept a pay cut and longer flying hours.

The Malta Independent and L-orizzont say that more than 85,000 will benefit from extra government cost of living assistance. The Independent also quotes the finance minister saying Air Malta needs restructuring to bring down costs.

In-Nazzjon reports that the St Julian's murder has been linked to an international crime ring that involves prostitution. It also reports on a vigil held outside parliament on Wednesday to protest the introduction of abortion.