The following are the top stories in Malta's newspaper.

Times of Malta reports how thousands flocked to Valletta on Sunday for a huge national protest calling on the prime minister to resign immediately.

It also reports how Prime Minister Joseph Muscat admitted on Sunday that this was not the exit he had imagined.

The Malta Independent says the prime minister has promised to back the new Labour leader, whoever he is.

l-orizzont leads with an assurance by Joseph Muscat that the Labour Movement would not end with his departure.

In-Nazzjon gives prominence to remarks during Sunday's PN fund-raising marathon where Opposition leader Adrian Delia called for justice in the wake of the Daphne Caruana Galizia murder.