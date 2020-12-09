The following are the top stories in Malta's newspapers on Wednesday.

Times of Malta reports that the police are investigating a suspected Italian money launderer who has two companies in Malta. It also reports how the number of new COVID-19 cases dropped to 40 on Tuesday, the lowest since October 1.

The Malta Independent quotes the finance minister saying the acting CEO of the MFSA, Christopher Buttigieg, will hold the position for the time being. The CEO, Joseph Cuschieri, resigned after his trip to Las Vegas with Yorgen Fenech was revealed. The newspaper also reports that the Superintendence of Cultural Heritage is concerned about an application for two properties in St Ursula Street, Valletta, to be merged, and floors added to them, forming a hotel.

MaltaToday and In-Nazzjon lead with remarks by Council of Europe rapporteur Pieter Omtzigt that Malta had made unsatisfactory progress on the rule of law.

In-Nazzjon also reports that another two elderly people have died of COVID-19.

l-orizzont reports that 61% of prisoners at Corradino are foreigners.