The following are the top stories in Malta's newspapers on Thursday.

Times of Malta reports that the tourism authority planned to book rooms at the five-star Phoenicia Hotel just so that staff could be near a Christmas village, with taxpayers footing the bill. It also reports that the Ombudsman has denied he employs persons of trust, as claimed by the head of the civil service.

The Malta Independent quotes a spokesman for Air Malta saying the momentum of travel bookings dropped off as fears about the Omicron variant of COVID-19 grew. It also says a controversial application for development on the former parking area of the trade fair in Naxxar goes before the Planning Authority today.

In-Nazzjon quotes PN leader Bernard Grech urging the government to extend the wage supplement to March.

L-orizzont says students have complained they may be forced to see graphic videos of an abortion. It also reports that a boy was threatened by his father not to go back to his mother.