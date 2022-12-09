These are the leading stories in local newspapers this Friday.
Times of Malta leads with a report about Russian oil tankers sending out incorrect geographical locations, in what is believed to be an initial attempt by Russia to evade oil sanctions.
The newspaper also reports that a judge has ordered an inquiry into suspected fraud by a late notary and his wife, refusing an appeal filed by the last year.
The Malta Independent gives priority to a PA application to build warehouses on ODZ land in Mqabba. The environmental regulator has objected to the application, it writes.
The newspaper also reports that the Caritas-hosted Christmas lunch for those spending the holiday alone will make a return this year, following a COVID-forced pause.
L-Orizzont speaks to domestic violence commissioner Audrey Friggieri, who argues that the judiciary should assign a “team” of trained magistrates to handle such cases.
The newspaper also dedicates significant front-page space to a photo of flowers laid at the funeral of JeanPaul Sofia, the 20-year-old killed in a construction site collapse last Saturday.
In-Nazzjon writes that the PN raised more than €1.9 million through fundraising initiatives this year, with a €161,000 boost thanks to a charity telethon held on Thursday.
The newspaper also writes that Robert Abela’s cabinet is “split” over his plans to modify Malta’s abortion laws.
Independent journalism costs money. Support Times of Malta for the price of a coffee.Support Us