These are the leading stories in local newspapers this Friday.

Times of Malta leads with a report about Russian oil tankers sending out incorrect geographical locations, in what is believed to be an initial attempt by Russia to evade oil sanctions.

The newspaper also reports that a judge has ordered an inquiry into suspected fraud by a late notary and his wife, refusing an appeal filed by the last year.

The Malta Independent gives priority to a PA application to build warehouses on ODZ land in Mqabba. The environmental regulator has objected to the application, it writes.

The newspaper also reports that the Caritas-hosted Christmas lunch for those spending the holiday alone will make a return this year, following a COVID-forced pause.

L-Orizzont speaks to domestic violence commissioner Audrey Friggieri, who argues that the judiciary should assign a “team” of trained magistrates to handle such cases.

The newspaper also dedicates significant front-page space to a photo of flowers laid at the funeral of JeanPaul Sofia, the 20-year-old killed in a construction site collapse last Saturday.

In-Nazzjon writes that the PN raised more than €1.9 million through fundraising initiatives this year, with a €161,000 boost thanks to a charity telethon held on Thursday.

The newspaper also writes that Robert Abela’s cabinet is “split” over his plans to modify Malta’s abortion laws.