Here's a look at the leading stories on Malta's newspapers on Tuesday.

Times of Malta leads with news that some 1,200 non-EU nationals living in Malta are working for food delivery and ride hailing services through illegal work contracts.

Government sources say state employment agencies will be meeting with the businesses behind popular apps like Bolt and Wolt to find a solution.

The newspaper also gives prominence to Parliamentary Secretary Rosianne Cutajar’s comments on an exclusive report into her property dealings with Yorgen Fenech, who stands accused of ordering the assassination of Daphne Caruana Galizia.

The Malta Independent leads with the news that a study on sand replenishment at Għadira Bay has still not been concluded despite first being announced in 2018.

L-Orizzont says some 70% of bar owners are interested in applying for financial aid announced by the government after they were ordered as part of COVID-19 restrictive measures announced some five months ago.

The newspaper also reports that around 9% of frontier are yet to take the COVID-19 vaccine.

In-Nazzjon reports on its front page that two more people have died after testing positive for the Coronavirus.

The paper also reports how Nationalist Party leader Bernard Grech’s proposed reform on solar panel policy would impact some 25,000 families.

The PN is also pledging to lower tariffs on electric car charging over night by 20%.