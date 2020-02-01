These are the leading articles in local newspapers this Saturday.



Times of Malta reports on minister Owen Bonnici, who told reporters that the decision to clear a makeshift memorial to Daphne Caruana Galizia was a government one, not his alone.



In a secondary story, the newspaper writes that Malta comes in the very last place when EU member states are ranked by their renewable energy usage.



The Malta Independent quotes prime minister Robert Abela, who said that Malta would do better if the government and opposition collaborated. Dr Abela was speaking after PN leader Adrian Delia declined to be consulted on the appointment of a new regulator for Malta’s cash-for-passports scheme.



L-Orizzont writes that there will be no change for Customs regulations concerning the UK until at least the start of next year, following Brexit.



The newspaper also writes that a new list includes the names of 6,000 Catholic priests who are facing sex abuse accusations. The list concerns priests in the USA.



In-Nazzjon emphasises the Nationalist Party’s calls for the country’s cash-for-passports scheme to end.