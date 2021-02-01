The following are the top stories in Malta's newspapers on Monday.

Times of Malta quotes Central Bank figures showing a sharp drop in concluded house contracts in the first three months of last year. It also says pro and anti-hunting ministers are working together in decision-making involving hunting.

The Malta Independent says Malta saw a record of 900 prison inmates in the last Friday of November, 11.4% more than the previous record set in 2018. It also says Malta is the worst performer for organic farming in the EU.

In-Nazzjon quotes PN leader Bernard Grech saying his party has a national plan for Malta to meet its energy needs in the coming years.

l-orizzont says the Chamber of SMEs has welcomed government aid to bars and clubs, kept shut because of COVID-19.