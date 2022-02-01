The following are the top stories in Malta's newspapers on Tuesday.

Times of Malta reports that the government has, in the 11th hour, scrapped a deal between the tax authorities and construction tycoon Charles Polidano over millions of euros in dues. It also reports that a court established that a motorist was not to blame for a 2011 crash that left a boy disabled.

The Malta Independent says the Chamber of Small SMEs has called on the government to reduce VAT to 15.5% to counteract a spike in inflation impacting customers. It also reports that Sta Venera residents neighbouring building collapse victim Miriam Pace are also demanding compensation for damages from contractors and architects.

In-Nazzjon takes up a story from Times of Malta on Monday, saying the prime minister has been found to have received €17,000 monthly in consultancy fees.

L-orizzont says businesses are confident of a quick recovery after the removal of the need for vaccine certificates for entry to venues.