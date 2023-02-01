The following are the stories making the front pages of Malta's newspapers on Wednesday.

Times of Malta and Malta Today report that the Malta Football Association has refused an application by construction magnate Joseph Portelli to play for the club.

Times of Malta also reports the harrowing account of how a man injured in a sports event felt he was drowning as his body would not move.

MaltaToday says NexiaBT's Karl Cini refused to answer questions at a hearing of the House Public Accounts Committee.

The Malta Independent and In-Nazzjon report that Malta has lost places in the Corruption Index.

In-Nazzjon interviews the brother of Lino Cauchi, an accountant killed 40 years ago, after a court awarded compensation to the family and found political connections to the case. The brother said the family had suffered an injustice for 40 years.

L-orizzont quotes the GWU general secretary saying society needs to recognise the importance of the Malta Council for Economic and Social Development and be involved in it.

L-orizzont and The Malta Independent also feature remarks by Foreign Minister Ian Borg as Malta takes its seat on the UN Security Council. Malta's priorities will include climate change and the plight of children trapped in conflicts.