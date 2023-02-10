The following are the main stories in Friday’s newspapers.

Times of Malta leads with the damage caused by Storm Helios which left a man injured and several cars damaged as persistent rain and strong winds pummelled Malta.

In another story, the newspapers says that the Planning Authority approved on Thursday the highest tower in Malta so far.

The Malta Independent leads with Ukrainian President Volodomyr Zelensky’s visit to the European Parliament saying President Roberta Metsola urged EU states to send jets and long-range systems to Ukraine.

In-Nazzjon leads with a roundup on the storm that hit Malta.

L-Orizzont reports testimony from court in the case against Jeremie Camilleri, who is being charged with the murder of Turkish Pelin Kaya.