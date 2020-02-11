The following are the main stories in Tuesday’s newspapers.

Times of Malta says several key posts within the Nationalist Party are expected to be the next battleground for those hoping to oust embattled leader Adrian Delia. In another story, the newspaper says dozens of traffic police are expected to be investigated in connection with overtime abuse in what is being considered as a “major racket”.

The Malta Independent says Pope Francis will visit Malta on May 31.

L-Orizzont speaks to Prof. Kevin Aquilina who insists that Dr Delia’s political future is in the hands of MPs and not in the hands of the party members who elected him.

In-Nazzjon publishes Robert Arrigo’s resignation letter from PN deputy leader.