The following are the main stories in Thursday’s newspapers.

Times of Malta speaks to the owner of a house hit by an out-of-control Lamborghini who says the horror crash has brought back memories of how his own mother was killed when a truck ploughed into the same property in the 1970s. In another story, the newspaper speaks to the Gozo Tourism Association which says the fines introduced for overcrowding of rental accommodation have scared off the market, with bookings sharply down and Carnival in Gozo now looking like any normal weekend.

The Malta Independent says St Paul’s Bay and Sliema generate the highest amount of mixed waste in the country.

L-Orizzont says a Labour candidate is proposing a free hospital for animals.

In-Nazzjon reports about anger among members of the public who are receiving higher electricity bills in spite of installing photovoltaic panels.