The Pope’s planned visit to Malta in April is the main feature in all national newspapers on Friday.

In other stories, Times of Malta says quotes European Parliament President Roberta Metsola saying that anyone visiting the site where journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia was murdered would be showing respect to all journalists and truth-seekers.

The Malta Independent says the Ħal Far race circuit will be able to host four or five motorsport events annually.

L-Orizzont says Malta is projected to have the largest economic growth among EU countries.

In-Nazzjon features Roberta Metsola’s visit to Malta, her first since she became EP President.