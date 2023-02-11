These are the leading stories in local newspapers this Saturday.

Times of Malta leads with a wrap-up of the aftermath of Thursday’s Storm Helios, writing that the storm left a trail of destruction amid a report of a man missing at sea.

The newspaper also provides a report of Friday’s power cut.

The Malta Independent leads with employers’ organisations objecting to an MP’s proposal to introduce menstrual leave. The proposal is “not practicable or justified”, the newspaper quotes lobbyists as saying. The newspaper also reports that Malta and UK have signed a bilateral cooperation deal.

L-Orizzont writes that there will be “massive investment” to digitise Malta’s courts system in the coming five years. It also notes that Thursday’s storm saw a record amount of rainfall for a single February day.

In-Nazzjon leads with a report about Friday’s power cut, writing that Malta “only has power in good weather”.

The newspaper also gives prominence to an AFM search and rescue mission to find a person who fell into the sea by Fort St Elmo. The search began on Friday but paused overnight.