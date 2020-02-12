The following are the main stories in Wednesday’s newspapers.

Times of Malta says more than half the officers in the police traffic squad, including the superintendent in charge, are being investigated over claims of overtime abuse. In another story, the newspaper says sources within Malta’s financial institutions warned that a number of international banks were declining to do business with Maltese nationals as they viewed the jurisdiction to be too risky.

The Malta Independent says the split within the PN has worsened as MPs are branded heroes and traitors.

Malta Today says that the PN’s debt stands at €34 million.

L-Orizzont says that a sexual abuse victim has requested a meeting with the Pope.

In-Nazzjon says Francis Zammit Dimech has been appointed interim general secretary of the Nationalist Party until the reform within the party is carried out.